Saturday Severe Storms Likely For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Stay weather aware, folks. Strong to severe storms are likely for eastern Oklahoma for our Saturday.
Widespread rain and storms will become much more likely across eastern Oklahoma by the late morning hours of our Saturday, continuing into lunchtime and early afternoon. Many embedded storms could become severe. Damaging winds are the highest threat, but a few tornadoes are also possible with storms during the day so please stay weather aware!
Storms will remain fairly intense as they march east of the Tulsa metro into far eastern Oklahoma by mid-afternoon. Tornadoes will remain a threat across eastern and far southeastern Oklahoma this afternoon, along with strong damaging winds and some localized flooding.
By late afternoon, the most intense severe storms look to be confined to extreme southeastern Oklahoma and then moving out of the state into Arkansas, with lingering showers elsewhere. Our atmosphere late in the day will be more stable after our mid-day storms, but some additional scattered strong to severe storms may re-develop by the late evening and nighttime hours with a damaging wind and hail threat.
Thankfully, Sunday will be a much calmer day with sunshine and lower humidity returning! Enjoy Sunday’s great weather, because an even bigger threat of severe weather ramps backs up late Monday into Tuesday with an increased threat of flash flooding as well. We’ll keep you advised on that!
Stay weather aware, Green Country! We’ll keep you updated throughout the day on-air and online at NewsOn6.com. And you can also follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!