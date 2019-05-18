News
Sand Springs Woman Dies After Losing Control Of Car In Storm
A Sand Springs woman was killed Saturday morning just east of town, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Erin Lee Hausam was driving in the rain around 10:30 a.m., eastbound on West 51st Street South near 65th West Avenue. Her Toyota Camry went off the road to the right, according to troopers on scene.
Troopers said she over-corrected and went left of center into the path of a westbound pickup. Hausam, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup driver wasn't hurt.
Trooper Aaron Riggs said it is still early in the investigation, but it is likely the heavy rainfall played a role in the fatal wreck.