WATCH: SkyNews 6 HD Surveys Storm Damage Near Claremore
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - People east of Claremore are also cleaning up storm damage.
From Osage Sky News 6 HD, you can see uprooted trees, roofs blown off and scattered debris. Billy Summers saw the storm inching closer to his neighborhood and ran inside to tell his wife they needed to take cover.
"I just told her to drop right where you're at cause we live in a tiny home, there's really no central place there. All you can do is get on the ground," said Summers.
Disaster relief crews came out right away to help neighbors clean up.