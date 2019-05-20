Multiple Schools Closed Monday Due To Severe Weather Threat
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some northeastern Oklahoma schools are already canceling classes for Monday ahead of the severe weather that's in the forecast.
The closures started coming in Sunday evening, as school leaders at Tulsa Public Schools announced its decision to keep students at home.
They say they made the call after keeping tabs on the forecast and staying in touch with emergency management agencies to learn the timing of the storms.
District leaders say students will not have to make up the day and the last day for students will still be Wednesday.
Muskogee and Catoosa schools also decided to cancel school for today, but it's not clear if they'll have to make up the day.
News On 6 reached out to administrators in both districts to see what their plan is.
Some districts are already planning to be in session today.
Jenks is one of those, saying its leaders will stay weather aware and each school has an emergency plan in place.
More closures could be announced later Monday morning.
