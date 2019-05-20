Tulsa Man Recovering After Being Shot Outside House
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in the hospital after being shot early this morning outside his house.
Officers say three children and a woman were inside the house when the shooting happened.
Police say the victim, a 38-year-old man, walked outside with a friend around 3 Monday morning.
Not long after, officers say the victim's wife heard a struggle, then gunshots.
Officers say the men went inside the house with the victim and demanded money, then left.
Investigators say K9 officers tried to track down the two men, but didn't have any luck.
The victim told police the two men had their faces covered and were wearing dark clothes.
Officers say one of the men shot victim in the shoulder. He's been taken to a hospital.
The woman and children in the house were not hurt. If you know anything, call Tulsa Police.