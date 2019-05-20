News
Local Musical Theatre Students Compete For Chance At National Award
TULSA, Oklahoma - You've heard of the Oscars, the Emmys, and the Tony's but what about the Jimmies?
It's an award for the best high school theatre actor or actress.
And Oklahoma students will get a chance to participate in The Discovery Awards, which is the local competition, with hopes of competing for the national prize.
Celebrity Attractions in partnership with the Tulsa Performing Arts is presenting The Discovery Awards.
The Discovery Awards is on Friday May 24th at 7: 30 p.m. at the Tulsa PAC.
