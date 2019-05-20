News
Body Found In Arkansas River, Tulsa Firefighters Say
Monday, May 20th 2019, 10:56 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Fire Department says they have found a body in the Arkansas River near 81st and Riverside.
TFD says it could be someone that's been missing for over a week. They say they've been searching the river for the missing person for 10 days off and on, but have had to suspend searching due to high river levels.
TFD says they aren't sure if this is the person that's been reported missing as they wait for them to be identified. The body was found around 10 a.m. Monday morning.