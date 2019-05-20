News
Broken Arrow Schools Plan Early Pick-Up, Cancel After School Activities
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Parents of Broken Arrow students can pick up their children after 1:30 p.m. Monday without a penalty.
The district says any students missing a final exam will be able to schedule a make-up test.
If early pick-up is not an option, school will continue as normal for the rest of the day.
If Broken Arrow is under a tornado warning at the end of the school day, the district will not run bus routes until the threat is over.
Broken Arrow is also canceling all after school activities.