Jenks Public Schools Postpones Graduation Services
JENKS, Oklahoma - A lot of parents, including some here in Jenks, went to social media asking their child's school district why it decided to open Monday.
This comes after Tulsa, Muskogee and Catoosa canceled classes for the day and several districts in the Oklahoma City area decided to keep kids at home because of the severe storms we're expecting.
Jenks Public Schools says its administrators are watching the weather on a minute-by-minute basis.
A district spokesperson says none of its schools have safe rooms, but the district believes its buildings are strong enough to withstand storms and every school has an emergency plan for dealing with it.
"We feel very confident in the emergency plans we have in place and have had in place for several years now," said Rob Loeber.
They decided around lunchtime to postpone graduation services to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.