Rural Tulsa County Schools Open Storm Shelters To Public
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Even though some schools are out for summer, some school districts are opening their shelters to the public Monday during severe weather.
Bristow Public Schools opens their FEMA-certified storm shelter to the public whenever the threat of severe weather is at least one county away. The shelter can hold up to 500 people, and pets are allowed if they are inside a carrier.
"We feel like its important to give people in our community a place to go in case they don't have a storm shelter at their home," said Superintendent Curtis Shelton, Bristow Public Schools.
Kellyville has also opened their high school's storm shelter to the public as well.
