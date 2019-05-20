Heavy Rain Causing Flooding, Water Rescues In Eastern Oklahoma
Flooding has become a major issue in several Oklahoma counties - including Tulsa.
Slow-moving storms are dropping significant amounts of rain on Green Country, causing several rescues.
Citizens are asked to stay off the roads Monday night to prevent danger to themselves and the emergency responders who may be called to help them.
Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said there are so many roads flooded in Washington County that they don't have enough barricades nor the manpower to block all of the roads.
Numerous streets are flooded in Bartlesville and Dewey with several vehicles stalled out on the street.
Highway 60 is covered west of town, and the Caney River is leaving its banks. He asked that people please stay home and stay off the roads.
Hominy emergency services rescued four people in two high water rescues. There were no injuries.
Osage County reports that their emergency responders have done two water rescues around Highway 99 and Main Street.
Pawnee County is also reporting flooding.