Fortunately, that squall line looks to clear out of eastern Oklahoma by late morning and into the lunchtime hour. We’ll see some sunshine return Tuesday afternoon with very gusty southwesterly winds and temperatures back in the 70s.



The late spring warmth and muggy conditions will quickly return on Wednesday. We’ll be back well into the 80s on Wednesday and it’ll feel warmer than that with the higher humidity. And there could be a few more scattered showers by late Wednesday as well, with slight chances for off-and-on storms lingering into late week.



Stay weather aware through our Tuesday morning, Green Country! As always, we’ll keep you advised on-air and online at NewsOn6.com.