One More Round of Morning Storms For Eastern Oklahoma
We’ve had way too much rain across eastern Oklahoma, but unfortunately there is one more round to go for our Tuesday morning.
Another squall line will surge east across eastern Oklahoma this morning. In addition to a continued very high flooding threat for northeast Oklahoma, some severe weather will be possible area-wide especially on the leading edge of this squall line. Damaging winds and even a few brief spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out, particularly across southeast Oklahoma where the atmosphere remains more unstable. Please stay alert this morning!
Speaking of that high flooding threat, several inches of rain on Monday led to widespread, major flooding across northeast Oklahoma. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, will be possible Tuesday morning. This could lead to another round of significant flooding so please drive very carefully! Many flooded roads remain possible.
Fortunately, that squall line looks to clear out of eastern Oklahoma by late morning and into the lunchtime hour. We’ll see some sunshine return Tuesday afternoon with very gusty southwesterly winds and temperatures back in the 70s.
The late spring warmth and muggy conditions will quickly return on Wednesday. We’ll be back well into the 80s on Wednesday and it’ll feel warmer than that with the higher humidity. And there could be a few more scattered showers by late Wednesday as well, with slight chances for off-and-on storms lingering into late week.
Stay weather aware through our Tuesday morning, Green Country! As always, we’ll keep you advised on-air and online at NewsOn6.com.