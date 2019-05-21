News
Tornado Confirmed Near Tulsa Airport Tuesday Morning
Tuesday, May 21st 2019, 8:33 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Green Country residents went to sleep with tornado warnings Monday night and woke up to the same Tuesday morning. A confirmed tornado was spotted in north Tulsa over the Tulsa International Airport at 6:37 a.m.
Mark Cameron got a photo of the funnel as it moved through north Tulsa.
The Tulsa Zoo and Mohawk Park are closed. The Zoo says their animals are safe.
Tulsa Public Schools announced they were closed for the day. Sand Springs closed due to flooding in bus routes.
There are reports of damage at the zoo, in Kellyville and Owasso. EMSA said there is tree and building damage at Pine and Lewis.
Flooding remains a concern in much of northeast Oklahoma due to the heavy rainfall received this spring.