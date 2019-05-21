Rain Forces Evacuation Of Washington County SPCA
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - The Washington County SPCA had to evacuate its animals Tuesday morning, May 21, due to flooding. The facility is located near the Caney River which has flooded its banks, according to Shelter Manager Tonya Pete.
“All the animals are safe, and that’s the most important thing,” Pete said in a news release.
“I’m not sure exactly what the damage to the building, our supplies and equipment will end up being.”
The shelter was housing 125 animals. The Humane Society of Tulsa took 35 dogs, and the shelter is seeking foster homes for the adoptable cats.
News On 6 received several messages from people concerned about horses trapped near the Bartlesville Tag office. We have been told they were rescued.
