Oklahoma Storm Leaves Big Mess For Residents Near Peggs
PEGGS, Oklahoma - Some folks in Cherokee County may have a hard time getting around Tuesday afternoon. Trees are blocking miles of Cherokee County roads.
The storm knocked over hundreds of trees which means county workers have their work cut out for them clearing all the trees from county roads.
"It hit pretty hard," said Doug Hubbard, Cherokee County Commissioner. "This tornado really made a gate about every 10 feet."
Cherokee County District 1 Commission Doug Hubbard say after the ice storm 10 years ago - this is the worst tree damage he's ever seen.
"They're very old, and I thought they were pretty strong, but the soil's been so wet, too. That might have made them fall a lot easier," he said.
Workers started cutting and pushing them out of the way around 11 p.m. Monday, and they are still hard out it Tuesday afternoon. Hubbard says they'll work as long as it takes to make sure folks can get around safely in Cherokee County.
"We'll get this little stretch, and then it'll take us weeks. We're not disposing of it yet. We're just pushing it off to the side," he said.
The National Weather Service rated the Peggs tornado as an EF-2.