Tulsa Police Arrest Man After His Car Crashes Into Pregnancy Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Department's Gang Unit said they are quite familiar with a man they say ran from officers and crashed twice Monday afternoon, May 20.
Police said Shelvon Williams hit a car then drove into a parking lot - jumping out of his vehicle which rolled into the Hillcrest Pregnancy Center near Pine and Lewis.
Records show Williams was just charged two months ago with running from police and having a gun as an ex-con.
Samiah Fonville was in the parking lot and saw it happen.
"We were coming to get me some chips from family dollar and when I got out the car something just told me to look back and I heard a loud boom," she said.
"One car went one way, and one went the other - and a man had jumped out the window and ran that way," Fonville said.
Williams is now in jail facing a new charge of running from police.