Tulsa Man Injured When Tree Falls On House During Storm
TULSA, Oklahoma - Folks are cleaning up near Pine and Lewis in Tulsa where one of Tuesday morning's strong storms heavily damaged several homes.
You can hear the sound of chainsaws in the neighborhood as people start picking up debris. There are uprooted trees all over, like one at St. Louis and Newton St. Firefighters said the tree fell on the house.
Multiple people were inside, and a man went to the hospital with minor injuries.
Related Story: Tornado Confirmed Near Tulsa Airport Tuesday Morning
Other houses in the area had roof damage, and city crews have spent the day helping with the clean-up. I spoke with a few neighbors who say they saw and heard the storm coming through.
"I was going back in the house and telling everybody to take cover because I saw shingles and debris flying and I was like 'I'm getting the heck out of here,'" said Tulsa resident Audie Wiles.
City crews are urging people to stay out of the area and give them room to get everything cleaned up.