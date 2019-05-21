News
Tulsa Corps of Engineers to Increase Water Flow of Keystone Dam
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The United States Army Corps of Engineers will increase water flow of Keystone Dam to 160,000 cubic feet per second at 6 p.m. The City of Sand Springs is advising residents to prepare for potential flooding and road closings in the area downstream near the Meadow Valley housing neighborhood.
