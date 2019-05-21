High Water In Mannford Traps Aspiring Young Singer
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - A low-water crossing in Mannford has stopped traffic all day leaving one 14-year-old girl stranded on her big night.
Mikayla Old had big plans Tuesday, and not just at school. She also had a big performance with her band in downtown Tulsa.
"I'm a country music singer/songwriter, and I'm supposed to have a gig at the Hunt Club,” Mikayla said. "I'm missing out on some pretty big stuff today."
Mikayla said it's a stroke of bad luck; in five years, this is the first time her family has ever been trapped.
"This is the first time we've seen it this bad since we've been here,” she said. "We're hoping that this will die down before it starts so we can go on and get over there,” she said.
Fortunately, News On 6 learned Mikayla did make it to her show. You can search for her on social media under MikaylaLaneMusic.