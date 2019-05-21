Emergency Crews Navigating High Flood Waters In Skiatook
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - Much of the Skiatook area is underwater right now, with homes and businesses flooded and water rescues still happening.
Highway 20 leading into Skiatook is known for flooding but not like occurred Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Skiatook is dealing with a lot of flooding and first responders have been driving through city streets in airboats to rescue people stranded in their homes by flood water.
The National Weather Service and the Army Corps of Engineers says the Bird Creek flood stage is normally at 17 feet. Today, it's well above that, at 35.8 feet as of 3:30.
We are heading to Sand Spring after this where police officers are encouraging whole neighborhoods to evacuate because of the Keystone Dam release.