The Senate's vote comes at a time when abortion access has polarized the country. Four states — Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio — have passed so-called "fetal heartbeat" bills that ban abortion after a heartbeat is detected in the embryo, which typically happens five to six weeks in a pregnancy, before most women even know they're pregnant. Last week Missouri passed an omnibus anti-abortion bill that bans the procedure after eight weeks. And Alabama's Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the most restrictive anti-abortion bill of all: a near-total ban on the procedure with no exceptions for rape or incest.