Multiple Northeastern Oklahoma Schools Closed After Storms
Wednesday, May 22nd 2019, 4:46 AM CDT
There are a few school closings already happening today because of flooding and storm damage.
Skiatook, Sperry and Bixby schools are closed.
Tuesday was supposed to be Bixby's last day of the year, but the school is closed.
Bixby students won't make up the day, so kids are now out for the summer.
Oologah schools will have class Tuesday, but the bus-barn is flooded, so parents will need to bring their kids to school.
