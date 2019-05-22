Bixby Residents Prepare For Potential Flooding
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Folks who live in Bixby are getting ready for potentially serious flooding, especially south of the Arkansas River.
However, Tulsa County leaders don't expect the flooding will be as bad as the 1986 flood.
Johns Park is one neighborhood where shallow flooding of up to one foot is expected.
Also on the list for potential flooding is Saker and Southtown.
City leaders say because the soil is already saturated from earlier rain, the people living here should be ready to evacuate if they're told to do so.
They're also expecting shallow flooding of up to one foot in downtown Bixby, specifically from Memorial to RIverview and then south of Needles to Bixby Creek. Riverview Terrace is also expecting shallow flooding.
There is no significant impact expected for neighborhoods north of the Arkansas River right now.
The city is planning on keeping Bixby residents updated though Nextdoor, Facebook, and through News On 6.