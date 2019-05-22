Water Released From Keystone Dam, Tulsa Trail Experiences Flooding
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Arkansas River is rising right now and the River Parks Trail south of downtown Tulsa is already starting to flood.
The water is now covering the trail.
This is just outside the Waterside Apartments which, at the time, are still a safe distance from the water.
This water is all coming from upstream at Keystone Dam.
The Corps of Engineers is now releasing close to 165,000 cubic feet of water per second.
That's 72 million gallons every minute.
News On 6 is following the Corps release information closely, and the release has been increasing steadily throughout Wednesday morning.
With as much as 10 inches of rain in Keystone Lake's watershed, the lake has jumped 8 feet since Monday.
It's 28 feet high and quickly rising because quite a bit more water is flowing into the lake than what's going out into the Arkansas River. Which is why the Corps has been forced make these large releases.
In a news conference, Mayor G.T. Bynum said he doesn't expect flooding to impact Riverside Drive or Gathering Place.