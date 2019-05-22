Broken Arrow Residents Near Arkansas River Urged To Take Flooding Precautions
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Residents near the Arkansas River in south Broken Arrow are being urged to take flooding precautions.
Due to projected Arkansas River water levels, areas in southern Broken Arrow could see the worst of it.
Crews started releasing an increased amount of water from the Keystone Dam Tuesday night around 6 p.m.
That extra water should be arriving right now near Broken Arrow.
Officials say the following areas are within the potential flood plain and should take precautions.
South of 131st street which includes Indian Springs Sports Complex as well as Indian Springs Golf Course could see flooding.
Areas near Haikey and Elm Creeks could also see potential flooding.
Broken Arrow Police began regular checks of water levels late Tuesday night and an automated phone call to residents will go out when levels become a concern.
To make sure you are subscribed to receive phone calls, search Swift 911" in your app store.