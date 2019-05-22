'Extremely Dangerous' Flooding Expected Along Bird Creek, Caney River
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Emergency Management is warning citizens of flooding expected along two Tulsa County rivers as the Corps of Engineers continues to increase the amount of water released from Keystone Dam.
Governor Kevin Stitt and Mayor G.T. Bynum toured Tulsa County by helicopter Wednesday morning. Both said the Keystone Dam system is working, and they will deploy the necessary resources to keep citizens safe in future flooding.
The main concern, Stitt said, is more rain.
Tulsa County Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek warned of that there may be an extremely dangerous situation between North Tulsa and Owasso due to Bird Creek flooding. Bird Creek--near Owasso--is expected to crest 29.5 feet late Wednesday night.
"Sperry, Turley and Skiatook flooding Bird Creek has crested in that area, and that water should begin to recede if we don't get more rain," Kralicek said.
They are also concerned about the Caney River near Collinsville which is expected to crest Thursday morning at 36 feet.
That will lead to very serious flooding from Collinsville downstream, Kralicek said. Homes northeast of Collinsville are expected to flood.
"This is another extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation," he said.
Authorities recommend that citizens affected by the flooding keep communication devices charged and nearby. They are also asked to follow the recommendations of first responders who are going door-to-door to warn residents of evacuation needs.
They ask citizens to pay attention to all road closed signs and follow instructions of any emergency personnel who are responding to high water rescues.