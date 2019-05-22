News
River Spirit Casino Resort To Close Wednesday For Flooding Concerns
Wednesday, May 22nd 2019, 11:47 AM CDT
River Spirit Casino Resort will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday due to flooding concerns.
All hotel guests, casino visitors and vehicles will be removed from the parking lots and parking garages.
“The elevation of the Resort property was built to sustain a 100 year flood, however the impact of the water levels to access the property, and to best protect our guests and employees, requires us to completely close the property until further notice,” said CEO Pat Crofts.
“As we continue to assess the water levels and receive updates from the Corp of Engineers, we will send community updates as available.”