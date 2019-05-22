Sand Springs Residents Urged To Take Flood Precautions
Sand Springs says the release of up to 215,000 cfs from Keystone Dam will likely create a real flood event that lasts more than a day for areas along the Arkansas River.
The city put out a notice for residents at Meadow Valley; Town and Country and others that they need to take flooding precautions. The city says there is no mandatory evacuation, but the leaders are urging everyone to take appropriate action now to stay safe from floods.
The city says Highway 51 is likely going to be impacted.
The shared a picture from a meeting with emergency management personnel and said they are working this situation around the clock.
You can use this FEMA Flood Plain map to check your address.