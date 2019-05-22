Based on recent predictions received the amount of water that is being released at the Keystone Dam into the Arkansas River will also affect Duck Creek and Snake Creek which flow into that river. The areas strongly affected will be Hectorville Rd.(221st St.) North to Adams Rd. (211th St.) and from 250 Rd (Yale Ave) to Bixby Rd. (Memorial Dr.). Other areas of great concern will be Bixby Rd. (Memorial Dr.) south to Hwy. 16.

Residents in the area of Dentonville Rd. in Beggs as well as Sharpe Rd. in Okmulgee are expected to be affected by flooding from the Deep Fork River.

It is very important to know that even though all area may not flood many residents could find themselves trapped with no means of escape due to road flooding.

We are currently making contact with the Red Cross to establish shelter locations for those affected. Those locations will be released as soon as they are determined.

The Okmulgee County Sheriffs Office would also like to remind all citizens of the costly fines and/or jail time associated with driving around, moving or destroying a road closed barricade. Please take the extra travel time to avoid flooded areas.