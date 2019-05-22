City Of Tulsa Addresses Flooding And Evacuations
TULSA, Oklahoma - After reviewing the latest information from the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the Emergency Operations Center is preparing for a historic flooding situation in line with the 1986 floods in Tulsa County.
The Army Corps of Engineers is currently releasing 215,000 cubic feet per second and believe there is a high probability that more water will be released in the coming days that would cause significant flooding in the Tulsa metro. Officials will alert residents when the Army Corps of Engineers increases output rates at any point.
Although it has not been confirmed and as a precautionary measure, Tulsa is planning for the worse and expecting the Keystone Dam will potentially reach 300,000 cubic feet per seconds from the Keystone Dam. Residents are encouraged to be vigilant, aware, and ready to take necessary precautions as warranted. We strongly advise keeping track of the flooding via your local municipality or Tulsa County.
It is recommended residents living in affected neighborhoods along the Arkansas River and in a 100-year floodplain should:
- Prepare immediately for evacuations.
- If you leave your home, take all electric precautions by switching off the main breaker to electricity and disconnect any emergency power system, like generators.
- Have a packed bag with prescriptions and clothing for a multiple-day period
- Charge your cell phones and place them in low-power mode, put valuables in a higher place, bring your pets with you
- Leave your home with important identification for you and any members of your family and take videos/pictures of your home for insurance purposes
- If you are an evacuee or someone you know is evacuated and requires home health care and/or in-home hospice care, you need to let your health care agency know where you are sheltering so you can continue to receive services.
- It is important to have a two-week supply of prescription medication on hand and ready if/when you evacuated. In addition, have copies of all prescription medication with dosage, prescribing doctor, and pharmacy. This includes mental health medications. Communicate this message with those in your life who may need assistance with this.
- Communicate with members of your family who need to take these precautions but have physical limitations that may prevent them from doing so.
Once evacuated, residents might not be able to get back to evacuated areas for a week or longer.
All residents in Tulsa County with questions or concerns related to this flooding event can call 211, 24/7.