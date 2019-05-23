Loose Barges Found, Webbers Falls Evacuates Due To Flooding
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the barges loose on the Arkansas River have been found near Spaniard Creek and are still tied together.
Officials say the barges are stuck on some rocks about a mile from the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam 16.
Webbers falls, in Muskogee County, continues to call for immediate evacuations because of flooding.
County Emergency Management says they are treating this event like a 500-year flood because they anticipate it to be catastrophic to the town.
Although the barges have been found, Town officials say if the loose barges break through this gate it will be catastrophic for the town; so, they are telling people they need to evacuate immediately if they haven't already.
If residents do plan to stay, firefighters and police are asking people to write their names on their arms in permanent marker in case they need to be rescued later.
but the reason they are making these evacuations so immediate is because the two barges were heading down the Arkansas river that broke off near Muskogee yesterday afternoon and they've been traveling south down the river ever since.
Muskogee Police tell say if the barges were to miss this Lock and Dam 16, the next thing they would hit is the I-40 bridge and OHP has troopers out along the bridge in case they would need to shut it down quickly.