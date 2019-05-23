Jay Begins Clean-Up After Storms Ripped Through Town
JAY, Oklahoma - Neighbors are dealing with storm damage and flooding in Jay.
This comes as Delaware County is still dealing with damage from storms earlier this week.
The Jay Family Medical Clinic off of highway 59 sustained roof damage.
Emergency managers say several homes in this area were hit by the storms.
They say there's also flooding on one side of Horse Creek and they're having trouble getting over there because trees are down and power lines are lying across those trees.
Authorities say power outages are still a big issue county-wide Thursday morning.
Part of Jay is still without power and there's several outages northeast of Bernice. They say power won't be restored until sometime after daylight.
So far, no significant injuries have been reported.