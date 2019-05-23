Plan To Evacuate If You Live In The 100-Year Flood Plain, Says Tulsa Emergency Management
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa-Area Emergency Management says residents living in the 100-year flood plan need to prepare for evacuations.
Officials say as of noon Thursday, The Corps of Engineers will be releasing 250,000 CFS from the Keystone Dam, and this will cause flooding in Tulsa County.
Residents near the Arkansas River should be aware of the water release and flooding.
Officials say they will be sounding the flood sirens along the Arkansas River every 30 minutes for 6 hours starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
People who live near Candle Stick Beach, areas south of Wekiwa Road, Town and Country neighborhood, houses around the Boy's Home, Meadow Valley, Garden City, Cherry Hill, Wind River, and any housing divisions south of 121st from the river to Sheridan, says officials.
Creeks and streams could see back-flow.
People should expect multiple street closures along the Arkansas River area.
To see the City of Tulsa's flood map, click here.
See the video below to watch the whole news conference.