USS Batfish Floats Again In Muskogee Flooding
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Flooding in the Arkansas River has affected the U.S.S. Batfish at Muskogee War Memorial. The submarine is once again in water after historic flooding in Muskogee.
The view from Osage Drone 6 makes it almost look like the the sub is back at sea.
The World War II submarine is in the Muskogee War Memorial Park just off the Arkansas River. They have closed for safety, and volunteers are on call to begin moving artifacts from the memorial to a safe place at the Muskogee Civic Center.
