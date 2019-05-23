News
President Trump Tweets Support For Oklahoma Flood Victims
Thursday, May 23rd 2019, 2:41 PM CDT
Updated:
President Donald Trump tweeted about the flooding Oklahoma has seen in the last few days.
Several Green Country towns along the Arkansas River are experiencing flooding and evacuations. The City of Tulsa announced Thursday that residents of the 100-year flood plain should be prepared to evacuate.
Homes have flooded along several bodies of water including Bird Creek, the Caney River and the Arkansas River.
The town of Webbers Falls was ordered to evacuate after runaway barges broke loose from the Port of Muskogee. The barges crashed into the lock and dam near Webbers Falls and sank.