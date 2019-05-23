News
Man Reported Missing In Kay County Found Dead, Sheriff Confirms
Thursday, May 23rd 2019, 2:47 PM CDT
The Kay County Sheriff has confirmed that a 77-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in the week has been found dead.
Larry Larimore was found in a field west of Highway 177 between Canteen and Dry roads Thursday at about 1 a.m., the Kay County sheriff's office originally told the Blackwell Journal-Tribune.
The man's truck was found underneath a bridge, the paper reported.
There has been no confirmation of how Larimore died, but News 9 / News On 6 was able to confirm the man's death independently.
This is a developing story.