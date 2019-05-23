News
Okmulgee County Measles Case Spawns Health Department Partnerships
Thursday, May 23rd 2019, 4:28 PM CDT
Following a confirmed case of the measles that was announced on May 15th, the Tulsa Health Department has partnered with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The two departments will investigate the case, and hope to alert anyone who may have been exposed.
They say they are focusing on those who were in New Beginnings Church at 4104 E. 151st St. S. Bixby from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for the end of semester program and Pre-K graduation ceremony.
Those with concerns about possible exposure are encouraged to call health officials at 800-234-5963.