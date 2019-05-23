Webbers Falls Remains Under Evacuation
WEBBERS FALLS - Webbers Falls remains under evacuation, and portions of the town are under water due to flooding.
Some relief came after two runaway barges failed to destroy a nearby damn on impact Thursday.
However, flooding from the Arkansas River is keeping the town under mandatory evacuation.
Webbers Falls Police Chief Matthew Crittenden says he’s working with authorities to determine what will happen next.
“You don’t want to see anybody lose their life, you know? Especially over possessions, simple things like that. It’s best to get away,” Crittenden said.
The evacuation process included interaction with almost every resident.
“We just went door to door trying to get everybody informed of the situation and the possibilities, and encourage them to leave by all means necessary,” Crittenden said.