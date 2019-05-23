Large Numbers Gather To Admire High Level Of The Arkansas River
250-thousand feet of water per second being released through the Keystone Dam creates quite a show downstream for those not negatively affected by all the water.
Folks have been flocking to the banks of the Arkansas River to take pictures of the river with more water than they’ve ever seen moving faster than they’ve ever seen it.
“I can’t say anything, but this is really cool….I love that!” said a very excited Erline Winn, who is a regular jogger along the trials in the River Parks.
Leslie Beyer skipped lunch to come down and take pictures to send to her dad.
She said he lived through the 1986 river episode. That was the last big flooding event on the river.
People taking pictures of the Arkansas River like they’ve never seen it... or at least not in more than 30 years.