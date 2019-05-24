Flooding Evacuation, Shelter Information For Eastern Oklahoma
Friday could be a telling day across eastern Oklahoma for possible flooding that has residents and businesses concerned.
News On 6 reporter Sawyer Buccy reported Thursday night from an area near the Arkansas River where city officials are concerned about the impact of flood waters on Friday. Residents and business owners are taking the threat seriously.
Tulsa city officials told News On 6 that flood waters will probably peak around midnight Thursday. Emergency officials are tracking the rise in water, too, with the possibility of more evacuations being ordered.
From a news release distributed by the city of Tulsa:
There are several road closures and inaccessible areas in and around the Keystone Dam in Sand Springs and western Tulsa County. Additionally, areas around Riverside Drive near downtown Tulsa, South Elwood Avenue near 51st Street, and the Cherry Hills neighborhood are experiencing increasing water levels.
Due to the additional release at Keystone Dam, flood water is steadily rising and residents and businesses along the Arkansas River need to remain vigilant and take precautions.
Based on the release rates happening now, the updated water levels should reach south Tulsa County by midnight. The main concern in the southern portion of the City of Tulsa is the area between 115th Street South and 121st Street South. Many residents there have self-evacuated, but all others in this area should prepare to leave their homes. All evacuated areas are being monitored by the Tulsa Police Department. In Bixby portions of Memorial Drive between Highway 64 and 161st Street are closed as well as portions of Mingo Road and Garnett Avenue in Bixby.
Authorities urge residents to listen to uniformed emergency officials should they ask you to leave.
Also from the city's news release:
An evacuation shelter is open at Crosstown Church of Christ, located at 3400 E. Admiral Place. Tulsa Animal Welfare advises that those with ADA service animals can take them to this location. All other pets can go to the temporary shelter at Tulsa Expo Square Fairground Pavilion (south entrance) from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. The temporary pet shelter at the Fairground is accepting pet food, blankets and towels.
In Bixby, primary evacuation routes that should be utilized are 151st St. West, West of Memorial Road, and Memorial Road North of 171st. City officials recommend that the following routes be avoided when evacuating: 171st Street, 174th Street, Memorial South of 171st, Hwy. 64 and 129th, Hwy. 64 and Garnett, Hwy 64 and Mingo.
In Broken Arrow, an emergency declaration has been issued for areas south of Jasper (131st) Street between Garnett Road to 23rd Street (County Line Road).
From the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management:
- Delaware County Emergency Management reports property damage and downed power lines in the Jay area after a tornado was reported last night.
- Muskogee County Emergency Management reports a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for Webbers Falls. Parts of Ft. Gibson remain under a voluntary evacuation order.
- Stillwater Emergency Management reports that they will begin damage assessments tomorrow for impacted homes.
- Wagoner County Emergency Management reports voluntary and self-evacuations in the town of Coweta due to flooding.
Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency latest updates are available at https://www.cityoftulsa.org/press-room/.
The American Red Cross reports the following shelters are open due to high water:
Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral, Tulsa
First Christian Church, 2424 N. Main, Miami
Bacone College, 2299 Old Bacone Rd, Muskogee
Church on the Word, 1511 Culwell Rd, Warner
Roland High School, 300 Ranger Blvd, Roland
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3700 Woodland Road, Bartlesville
Faith Church, 1901 W 171st, Glenpool
American Red Cross is also providing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Muskogee with water for the next two shifts.
Southern Baptist Disaster Relief served 100 meals at the Muskogee Emergency Operations Center, and will be providing 150 meals at the Muskogee Emergency Operations Center tomorrow.
Cherokee Nation delivered pallets of water to Jay following the tornado Wednesday night.
The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is calling for certified animal response volunteers to care for displaced animals in Tulsa County. An Emergency Small Animal Shelter has been set up at the Expo Square Pavilion. The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is also coordinating with the American Red Cross to support shelter needs in Tulsa, Muskogee, Warner and Fort Gibson.
Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 47 Gore Nursing Home residents were relocated to the Vian Nursing Home, and nursing home residents in Fort Gibson are being moved to McAlester.