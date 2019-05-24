Based on the release rates happening now, the updated water levels should reach south Tulsa County by midnight. The main concern in the southern portion of the City of Tulsa is the area between 115th Street South and 121st Street South. Many residents there have self-evacuated, but all others in this area should prepare to leave their homes. All evacuated areas are being monitored by the Tulsa Police Department. In Bixby portions of Memorial Drive between Highway 64 and 161st Street are closed as well as portions of Mingo Road and Garnett Avenue in Bixby.