News
High Water Closures Announced At Oklahoma State Parks
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several state parks and lakes in Oklahoma have announced closures ahead of Memorial Day due to high waters.
Tenkiller, Keystone, Cherokee Landing, Greenleaf and Sequoyah State Parks are all listing closed campgrounds and boat ramps. There are also high water closures at Bernice, Spavinaw, Twin Bridges and Little Blue.
There are also high water closures at Great Plains, Fort Cobb and Lake Thunderbird state parks.
Hours have been reduced at the Roman Nose State Park Lodge Restaurant, and several others.
Click here for a complete list of closures.