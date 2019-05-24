Governor Stitt, Mayor Bynum Address Arkansas River Flooding
TULSA, Oklahoma - As water levels continue to rise on the Arkansas River, Tulsa City officials say Friday could be a telling day across eastern Oklahoma for flooding.
Governor Kevin Stitt and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum held a joint news conference Thursday night to address the flooding concerns.
Governor Kevin Stitt says he expects the Arkansas River in the Tulsa area to possibly peak sometime early this morning.
Governor Stitt says its important everyone stays informed and encouraged residents to reach out to neighbors and family members to make sure they understand the severity of the flooding.
Emergency personnel have put out stakes between the river and the neighborhoods expected to be impacted. Mayor G.T. Bynum says those stakes are being monitored for elevation levels.
"If the river rises within two feet of an elevation level that we think would impact a neighborhood, that is when we will initiate an evacuation procedure," said Bynum.
The Mayor says if evacuations are needed, uniformed emergency personnel will be going door-to-door to alert residents.
Residents will then have a few hours to evacuate but both the mayor and governor say it is important to be prepared in advance.