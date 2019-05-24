News
B-29 Bomber Visits Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A B-29 bomber is visiting Tulsa for the Memorial Day weekend.
"Doc" is based in Wichita, but is spending the weekend at the Tulsa Air & Space Museum.
Doc was built in 1944 at the Boeing plant in Wichita, Kansas. It is now owned by Doc's Friends, Inc., a non-profit group that manages the airplane and takes it to airshows and museums around the U.S.
Doc is one of only two B-29s in flying condition in the world. The other is Fifi, which is owned by the Commemorative Air Force.
More information about the current tour scheduled for 2019 can be found here.