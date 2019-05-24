More Water Headed Towards Badly-Flooded Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - One of the areas hit hardest by flooding is Muskogee. Many residents have had to leave their homes, and officials have had to close roads. The County is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday to give people the latest information on the flood.
The Corps of Engineers is expecting water to rise even higher in the area Friday.
They're expecting nearly 4 million gallons of water per second to come into the Muskogee area - about 5.5 Olympic sized swimming pools.
The Corps said they're now shifting their focus away from Keystone because the dam levels are at a good place.
"We really want to shift our focus to Muskogee and see what we can do there to help temper this event," said Tulsa District Commander Chris Hussin, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Corps says that the river level should crest at around 43 to 44 feet. They say Muskogee hasn't seen that level of flooding since the 1940s.
Unfortunately that means areas like this, could get even worse.