News
River Spirit Casino To Be Closed At Least One Week Due To Flooding
Friday, May 24th 2019, 3:21 PM CDT
River Spirit Casino will be closed at least one week due to flood damages.
The closing could be extended due to river conditions and cleanup.
City and state officials toured the property Friday morning.
No water has made it’s way into the buildings here. But on the outside, River Park Trail is under at least 4 feet of water.
As soon as the water recedes, cleanup will begin.
The casino says that all 1800 employees will be paid during the closings.