And rain in these areas would also drain back into the Arkansas River basin, which could lead to increased inflow into Kaw Lake, Keystone Lake, and the Arkansas River down into Tulsa and to Muskogee through the weekend as well. If you live in these areas, please remain very vigilant as the flooding risk remains extremely high!



Storm chances should diminish during the daytime hours on Saturday and give us another brief break, but unfortunately some additional scattered storms may try to move back into northeast Oklahoma late Saturday night into Sunday morning.



Keep the News On 6 weather app handy to check the latest radar and to receive the latest warnings.