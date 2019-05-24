Risk Of Severe Storms Continues In Northeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Oklahoma weather just won’t give us a break! The risk of flooding and severe storms continues to start the Memorial Day weekend.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until late Friday night across portions of northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. Scattered severe storms are expected, primarily north and northwest of Tulsa with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats. But, a few isolated tornadoes also can’t be ruled out.
In addition to severe weather chances, flooding obviously remains as a major concern. Areas of northeast Oklahoma and southern Kansas could see another 2 to 3 inches of rain or more through Saturday morning, which could lead to more significant flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect.
See All Weather Alerts
And rain in these areas would also drain back into the Arkansas River basin, which could lead to increased inflow into Kaw Lake, Keystone Lake, and the Arkansas River down into Tulsa and to Muskogee through the weekend as well. If you live in these areas, please remain very vigilant as the flooding risk remains extremely high!
Storm chances should diminish during the daytime hours on Saturday and give us another brief break, but unfortunately some additional scattered storms may try to move back into northeast Oklahoma late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Keep the News On 6 weather app handy to check the latest radar and to receive the latest warnings. And we’ll keep you advised on-air and online at NewsOn6.com.