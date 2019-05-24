Law Enforcement Urges Caution On Lakes For Memorial Day
The flooding in Oklahoma lakes won’t stop everyone from enjoying their Memorial Day weekend.
The big message from law enforcement - watch the water.
The shorelines are different and there could be hidden debris just below the surface.
Ron Howell, Keystone Harbor, “The summer is precious to people. They wait all year to use their boat and they usually have about a four or five month window so you hate to lose these major holidays and that’s why we are so focused on being open, safely and operating.”
Ron Howell is shuttling people out to the Keystone Harbor Grill this weekend and to their boats because the main road is under water.
Law enforcement uses the phrase turn around don’t drown for vehicles, but right now that applies to people too.
Trooper Ryan Griffith, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, “When you go out and you go for a walk it’s is important that you understand even knee deep water can sweep you off your feet. It can sweep you down a creek or a drainage ditch.”
Law enforcement says they are encouraging people to stay off the water this weekend because they say it is dangerous.
They say those who decide to take the chance need to be aware of their surroundings because there is debris floating everywhere and even picnic tables just below the surface.
Ed Ferguson, Grand River Dam Authority “As you pass by these people’s property’s and you are leaving a wake behind your boat you are causing damage and destruction to other people’s property so please keep that in mind.”
Ed Ferguson with the Grand River Dam Authority says everyone on the boat needs to be aware of their surroundings.
He also says drinking while on the lake will make this weekend even more dangerous.
Ed Ferguson, Grand River Dam Authority “For goodness sakes the life jackets. If there’s any time where you need to use the life jackets, Now is the time to do it. There’s no excuse not to.”
Law enforcement says 80% of people who drown are not wearing life jackets.