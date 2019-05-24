News
Man Wounds Personal Trainer At Tulsa Business
Tulsa Police are investigating the report of a shooting at a gym in the 1400 block of South Boston. They were called to the scene around 6:40 p.m. Friday, May 24.
Tulsa Police say a trainer working at the gym heard some noises in the back of the facility. When he went to check on what was happening, a man fired a shot at him.
The trainer was hit in the ear, police said.
Officers said the employee knew the suspect, and they are looking for him. They are investigating to learn the motive behind the shooting.