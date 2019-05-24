News
Concerns Afloat For USS Batfish In Muskogee Floods
There’s been a lot of concern about the USS Batfish in Muskogee after reports it drifted a little ways overnight.
The director of exhibit says the Batfish has safety walls around it, but when one of its steel cables snapped, they worried it might go floating down the river.
“We look at the Batfish and we hear a snap! So the lines start breaking and the Batfish starts drifting," said Brent Trout of the Muskogee War Memorial Park.
Trout said if Batfish were to go down the river, it would be worse than the barge situation.
Fortunately, Trout says they believe the Batfish is secure and won’t be going anywhere.