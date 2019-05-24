Barge Owners Working To Secure Four New Barges After Previous Crash In Webbers Falls
Four more barges seem to be loose after the crash yesterday of two barges near Webbers Falls.
A statement from a Stitt spokesperson said: "The owners are actively working to slow down the movement of these four barges and secure their assets. The state will continue to monitor the barges and remain engaged until the situation is resolved"
They say these ports are engineered to face these types of incidences, but the state is not going to take any risks with this.
Their first goal is securing the barges, and the Governors Office is "actively putting together several other options to ensure the security and safety of the area."
They do not know the exact location of the barges right now (9:00pm Friday). They're reconvening in the morning unless there's been a change in the current measures securing the barges.